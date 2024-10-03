Iconic 123-year-old Ontario bridge will be demolished and given futuristic replacement

A 123-year-old bridge linking Ontario with Quebec will be demolished and replaced with a futuristic crossing that could become a new icon for our nation's capital.

On Wednesday, the National Capital Commission shared three proposed concepts to replace the Alexandra Bridge between Ottawa and Gatineau, and is inviting the public to weigh in on the trio of bold designs.

The concepts were shared following a review by the National Capital Commission's Board of Directors, bringing the replacement of the generations-old bridge one step closer to reality.

The current Alexandra Bridge was constructed for the Canadian Pacific Railway from 1898 to 1900, and opened as the Interprovincial Bridge in early 1901 before being renamed to the Royal Alexandra Bridge just seven months later.

The steel truss cantilever bridge over the Ottawa River was flagged for potential replacement back in 2019, targeting a new crossing for 2028.

Now, five years later, the public is getting a first taste of what this new iconic bridge could look like.

These are the three designs in the running to replace the current bridge:

Echo

This design is described as a reinterpretation of the existing bridge, with curved arches that mimic its truss structure.

Rendez vous

Designed to highlight the bridge's position as a meeting place between provinces, this iteration features two prominent arches that meet in the centre of the river to "emphasize the function and lend this option a singular place over the river."

Motion

A nature-inspired design references efforts of local Indigenous communities towards restoring traditional eel habitats in the Ottawa River, its flowing arches reading as a love letter to nature and Indigenous communities' dedication to reconciliation and reconnection to the land.

The National Capital Commission is inviting the public to participate in consultations and share comments to help finalize the design, with feedback being accepted until October 24, 2024.