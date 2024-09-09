The TTC just made a huge change to clamp down on fare cheats riding for free

Fare evaders who breeze through lax TTC security at open Presto gates were put on notice Monday for the transit agency's rollout of a new program that will eventually clamp down on fare cheats in stations across the entire network.

The TTC announced that starting on September 9, fare gates for all stations on the Line 4 - Sheppard route had been switched to "tap-only" mode, stating that the rollout on the least-travelled subway route marks just the "first step in a phased system-wide approach to reduce fare evasion at stations."

Fare evasion was estimated to have cost the TTC nearly $124 million in 2023, a staggering figure for a transit agency that is clearly being forced to work with a sub-optimal budget and faced with ballooning state-of-good-repair requirements.

So, how will this new measure cut down on fare evasion?

About time to get serious about fare cheating. https://t.co/lB2SUv0kPc — Dianne Saxe - Toronto City Council Ward 11, UR (@DianneSaxe) September 9, 2024

The TTC explains that the change means the end of no-tap Presto gates on this, and, eventually, all transit lines.

According to the transit agency, commuters paying their fare using physical means like cash, paper transfers, or non-Presto fare passes will now have to pay their fare or present their transfer to a TTC employee, who will then admit them through the Presto gate.



Essentially, the system is partially reverting to ticket collectors as were used on most fare gates (excluding those pesky Metropass-only entrances) on the TTC before the transition to Presto.

In its memo to passengers, the TTC explains those "paying by cash, TTC ticket, token, or using a paper transfer, Support Person Assistance Card, other non-PRESTO pass," as well as children under 12, will need their fares validated by TTC staff and gates manually opened.

In the event no TTC staff are present to let passengers through the gates, commuters will have to press a green information button on the station's Passenger Assistance Intercom to get the attention of transit agency employees.

It's likely going to result in some queues of confused riders and perhaps even some missed trains, but the TTC is clearly willing to pull out all the stops to clamp down on fare evaders.

Those caught finding other ways around this new measure can face fines of up to $425 for fare evasion.