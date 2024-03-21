TTC cracking down on fare evasion after finding 3 in 10 streetcar riders don't pay

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is cracking down on fare evasion throughout its transit network after an internal audit released this month revealed that the agency lost an estimated $123.8 million in total revenue.

On Tuesday, the transit agency's Audit and Risk Management Committee watched a presentation from their internal audit group regarding a fare evasion study that was conducted from April to October 2023.

Fieldwork included 25,370 observations, with inspections completed by plain-clothed Transit Fare Inspectors (TFIs). Routes and stations were randomly selected based on ridership volume and testing occurred on both weekdays and weekends from 6:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.

According to the presentation, all customers in a selected vehicle or station were inspected regardless of status and demographic during the specified time.

The study found that the transit agency lost nearly $124 million due to fare evasion, with a weighted fare evasion rate of 11.9 per cent across streetcars, stations and buses.

Fare evasion was especially prevalent on streetcars, which saw a fare evasion rate of 29.6 per cent in 2023, up from 15.9 per cent in 2019. Unsurprisingly, the fourth and last entrances on the vehicles always saw the highest rate of fare evasion.

Stations also saw an increased rate of fare invasions, up to 6.3 per cent last year from 2.4 per cent in 2019.

The rate of fare evasion on TTC buses also doubled to 12.9 per cent in 2023, compared to 6.3 per cent in 2019. The audit noted that the transit agency lost a further $17.1 million to underpaid cash fares, including $9.1 million on buses and $8 million at stations.

The report noted that from March to December 2023, 1,153 fare-related Provincial Offence Notices and Summons were issued and charged against nine different sections in the by-law. Of these tickets, 73 per cent were issued for $235 and 27 per cent for $425.

In response, the transit agency is gearing up to launch a new campaign to remind commuters about the importance of paying fares, while simultaneously beefing up its enforcement of fare evasion.

Riders should be prepared to see more fare inspectors throughout the transit network, as well as an increased presence of supervisors and Special Constables.

"The TTC is not free, and even with a significant City of Toronto operating subsidy, we rely heavily on fares. We need those who willfully deprive our system of funds to understand that their actions have consequences, including less service for others and a fine for themselves," said TTC CEO Rick Leary.

The impacts of the new enforcement measures are expected to be presented to the TTC board in May.