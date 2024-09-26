People in Ontario getting carbon rebate soon and you could rake in almost $300
Canadians will soon get their last Canada Carbon Rebate (CCR) payments of the year.
The carbon rebate, formerly called the Canada Climate Action Incentive Payment (CAIP), is a quarterly, tax-free amount to help eligible individuals and families offset the cost of federal pollution pricing.
It comprises a basic amount and a supplement for those who live in small and rural communities.
Eligible Canadians will receive a payment on Tuesday, October 15.
Canadians in Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Saskatchewan can receive the federal carbon tax rebate.
To be eligible, residents in those provinces must be at least 19 years old in the month before the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) makes a payment.
If you are under 19 years old, the government says you must meet at least one of the following conditions to be eligible:
If you have kids and they're already registered for the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) or the GST credit, a credit for each eligible child will be included in the calculation of the CCR.
Your child is eligible if all of the following conditions are met at the beginning of the payment month:
If you live in a province or territory with its own pollution pricing system, you do not qualify for the CCR. This includes the Yukon, Quebec, the Northwest Territories and British Columbia.
A family of four may receive the following quarterly payment amounts:
The amount you receive also depends on whether you qualify for a rural supplement, have a spouse or common-law partner, and whether you have children. You can calculate your carbon tax rebate here.
