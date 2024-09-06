Ontario could actually see its first snowfall this weekend

Despite warm temperatures persisting throughout the beginning of September in Ontario, fall-like weather will be swooping in this weekend to remind us that the chilly season is just around the corner.

According to a Weather Network report on Thursday, conditions throughout the province this weekend will be active and "fall-like," with heavy rains expected across southern Ontario.

"Some regions could even see some wet snow with this active setup moving over Ontario," the report reads.

On Friday, a strong cold front is set to sweep into Ontario and trigger a risk for widespread showers and thunderstorms. Although we'll still see a high of 23 C on Friday, temperatures will quickly plummet into the teens throughout the weekend.

Thunderstorm Outlook for today ⛈️👇



Thunderstorms are expected today along or ahead of a cold front moving through southern Ontario. Some of these storms could produce wind gusts up to 70 km/h.#ONstorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/UztMpjX8hQ — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) September 6, 2024

Along with the drop in temperatures, the chance for showers and thunderstorms will grow throughout the GTA on Friday afternoon. Strong wind gusts and small hail may even accompany the rain in areas that see thunderstorms.

On Saturday, temperatures in Toronto will drop to 9 C, with the chance of scattered showers over southern Ontario and the GTA.

"There will be dry breaks in southern Ontario and the GTA, so Saturday won't be a complete wash out, but will still require some planning ahead," the report continues.

On Sunday, temperatures in Toronto will hover between 10 C and 19 C, with scattered showers expected through cottage country and a slight chance of light rain in the GTA.

The Weather Network warned that the periods of heavy rains and thunderstorms expected this weekend will bring a risk of localized flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

The good news is that summery conditions are on the horizon after this chilly weekend, with temperatures reaching a high of 26 C next Thursday and Friday.