City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
weather ontario

Ontario could actually see its first snowfall this weekend

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Despite warm temperatures persisting throughout the beginning of September in Ontario, fall-like weather will be swooping in this weekend to remind us that the chilly season is just around the corner. 

According to a Weather Network report on Thursday, conditions throughout the province this weekend will be active and "fall-like," with heavy rains expected across southern Ontario. 

"Some regions could even see some wet snow with this active setup moving over Ontario," the report reads. 

On Friday, a strong cold front is set to sweep into Ontario and trigger a risk for widespread showers and thunderstorms. Although we'll still see a high of 23 C on Friday, temperatures will quickly plummet into the teens throughout the weekend. 

Along with the drop in temperatures, the chance for showers and thunderstorms will grow throughout the GTA on Friday afternoon. Strong wind gusts and small hail may even accompany the rain in areas that see thunderstorms. 

On Saturday, temperatures in Toronto will drop to 9 C, with the chance of scattered showers over southern Ontario and the GTA.

"There will be dry breaks in southern Ontario and the GTA, so Saturday won't be a complete wash out, but will still require some planning ahead," the report continues. 

On Sunday, temperatures in Toronto will hover between 10 C and 19 C, with scattered showers expected through cottage country and a slight chance of light rain in the GTA. 

The Weather Network warned that the periods of heavy rains and thunderstorms expected this weekend will bring a risk of localized flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas. 

The good news is that summery conditions are on the horizon after this chilly weekend, with temperatures reaching a high of 26 C next Thursday and Friday. 

Lead photo by

Sevenstock Studio/Shutterstock
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

One of the Toronto projects causing Liberty Village traffic is now almost complete

Toronto's newest park is raccoon themed and now open

Ontario could actually see its first snowfall this weekend

Toronto Island ferry slams into dock in another worrying incident for aging fleet

Canadian retailer makes list of world's most trustworthy companies

Toronto under attack as wasps undergo their annual feeding frenzy

Metrolinx shows off snazzy Toronto LRT station that you still aren't allowed to use

Venomous Ontario spider looks like a crab and changes colour like a chameleon