City
Jack Landau
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto streetcars slow

Study claims Toronto's TTC streetcars are the slowest in the world

City
Jack Landau
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A new study claims that Toronto's streetcars are the slowest in the world, and, yeah, that definitely tracks.

The study from urban accessibility expert Dr. Jan Scheurer set out to determine whether Melbourne, Australia's trams are the most slugging worldwide, and instead pinned that unfortunate distinction on Toronto's TTC streetcar network.

Using the Spatial Network Analysis for Multimodal Urban Transport Systems (SNAMUTS) methodology system, the study looked at data from transit systems across the world that operate trams, streetcars and similar urban light rail networks.

As for the poorest performance, the study states, "that dubious honour continues to go to Toronto," noting that "Toronto stands out as a laggard" in the study.

The city scored at the bottom of the pack in both weighted and unweighted average streetcar speeds, and it wasn't even close.

The study acknowledges that the city's numbers "are not yet final," but stresses that the full results "won't change dramatically enough to improve the Canadian city's rank."

Other places don't seem to suffer the same challenges as Toronto outside of their central business districts. The research notes that "tram speeds in city centres are tangibly lower than on average across the network, with the exception of Toronto, where CBD-typical speeds seem to extend across the entire city."

While Toronto ranked dead last in average speeds, the city scored far better in the "average network service frequency" score, which measures departures per hour per direction.

T.O. scored an 8.3 in this category for its streetcar network, compared to a highest score of 12.9 in Gothenburg and a lowest score of 5.0 in Sydney.

So, how did it get so bad?

One standout fact is that most cities run their streetcars primarily in dedicated right-of-ways through urbanized areas, the study referring to Toronto as "a conspicuous exception" of unsegregated streetcar traffic sharing lanes with private vehicles.

The importance of dedicated streetcar right-of-ways has been underscored this summer by ongoing construction along the 510 Spadina Streetcar route, with replacement buses unable to operate in the streetcar right-of-way and relegated to shared traffic lanes in brutal gridlock.

Other projects to improve streetcar travel times, like the King Street Transit Priority Corridor, have been somewhat effective when properly enforced. But, even in the best of times, streetcar rides can slow to a crawl on this route.

Lead photo by

Jack Landau
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

New laws and rules coming to Ontario next month

Huge owl structure you can go inside installed in Toronto park

American baffled by the word 'washroom' during first trip to Canada

A new TTC entrance just quietly opened and the reviews are not good

Tense moment that delayed the TTC captured on video

People are trying to get Ontario to build highway bridges for animals

Study claims Toronto's TTC streetcars are the slowest in the world

Toronto drivers seen going wrong way on highway ramp to avoid downtown traffic