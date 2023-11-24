City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
504 streetcar

Complaints about sluggish service on busy TTC streetcar line continue to roll in

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A TTC route along one of the busiest corridors in Toronto has been met with an onslaught of complaints over the past year, mostly concerning its sluggish and congested service, which often makes travel on the line a complete nightmare. 

In multiple videos posted to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday night, multiple 504 King streetcars are seen travelling back-to-back within a few blocks of each other, leading to standstill traffic in the area. 

Back in 2017, the King Sreet Pilot Project was created in an effort to ease traffic flows through the jammed area and improve streetcar reliability by implementing new rules for car traffic so streetcars could get through more quickly and easily.

After much success, city council extended the pilot and made the King Street Transit Priority Corridor permanent in 2019. 

Numbers sourced by CityNews show that prior to the pilot, travel eastbound from Bathurst Street to Jarvis Street via the streetcar took 19 minutes at best, 23 minutes on average and 26 minutes at worst. 

Following the pilot program, traffic flows were eased considerably in the area — with data showing that travel along the corridor took 14 minutes at best, 16 minutes on average and 18 minutes at worst. 

However, travel wait times have only increased in the past few years, and have even surpassed pre-pilot figures, with the average commute on the busy route taking approximately 26 minutes in September 2023, and even longer during peak hours.

Some have continued to blame the failure of the program on drivers in the area, who allegedly ignore travel rules, park their vehicles in prohibited areas, and refuse to follow the posted signage restricting non-TTC vehicles from turning left through key intersections. 

Construction in the area — namely at Queen-Yonge and Adelaide-York — also means more drivers continue to use King Street as a detour. 

Residents and commuters in the area have long called for more traffic enforcement on King, with some city councillors even endorsing the idea of implementing automated enforcement along the corridor.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Complaints about sluggish service on busy TTC streetcar line continue to roll in

This is how much you should really be tipping in Toronto over the holidays

Toronto could finally see its first snowfall of the season in the coming days

Police bust driver going wrong way on highway near Toronto

People are starting to feel unsafe on the TTC again after recent incidents

Outrage after Toronto trees 'butchered' by chainsaw-wielding city workers

Here's why the water level in Lake Ontario is dropping so quickly this fall

Eglinton Crosstown promises low wait times but Toronto could still be waiting a while