Video shows man kicking car and ripping off its mirror in Toronto road rage incident

Drivers in and around Toronto have resorted to some bonkers and extremely dangerous antics while in the midst of roadside disagreements, and one new video out of the downtown core is no different.

The clip, shared by various viral social media accounts on Wednesday, starts in medias res, and is shot from the perspective of a pedestrian on Dundas Street West.

The passerby whipped out their phone just as an altercation between two drivers escalated to physical violence, with the video beginning with a motorist outside the driver's side door of another car.

Within seconds, the individual is aggressively kicking the vehicle, a navy blue compact hatchback going westbound near University Avenue.

After four strong kicks to the other driver's door, the man tries to kick down the side rear-view mirror, but fails to make an impact. So, he decides to tear it down with his hands in his fit of rage.

Shouts of "Hey!" can be heard in the background as the offending driver rips the mirror right off and throws it to the ground, where it smashes in the middle of the road in pieces.

He then walks back to his car a few feet away and drives off, with one bystander saying sarcastically from the sidewalk, "That makes a lot of sense!" before asking if everyone on the scene got the suspect's licence plate number.

The filmer of the footage wrote in a caption overtop that the police arrived on the scene in seconds — Toronto Police Service's 52 Division being half a block away — and proceeded to chase the suspect after video proof of the incident was handed over.

The exact date, time and reason for the encounter remains unclear, but the video will certainly have one local driver keeping a low profile.