Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
road rage toronto

'Straight out of a movie' road rage incident in the GTA goes viral

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Another GTA road rage incident is making rounds on social media, and unlike other past high-profile cases in and around Toronto, the situation was thankfully de-escalated before things turned physical.

The video, which was uploaded by 6ixBuzzTV and shared by multiple accounts on X (formerly Twitter), has amassed thousands of comments and reactions in just a few days. 

The incident appears to have been filmed a few months ago based on the weather, and was reported to have occurred in the GTA by several social media pages. 

The 41-second clip — which some have referred to as "hilarious" and "straight out of a movie scene" — begins with a man dressed in a blue Fila jacket approaching another vehicle. 

"You're the one driving like an idiot. I watched you on the phone," the driver tells the man as he stands by the window. 

"She's got the f*cking phone. F*ck you, you b*tch, don’t f*cking take my f*cking picture," the man says, realizing the passenger in the car is filming the altercation. 

"Get the f*ck away from my car, buddy. You want to f*ck around? Why don't you show a better example for your f*cking children? You're on the f*cking phone, asshole. I watched you on the phone," the driver says as he gets out of his car and quickly towers over the other family. 

As the two exchange some more words, two of the men's children stand in between, as their father slowly makes his way back to the car. 

"Your dad's f*cked up buddy," one of the men says, as the son empathetically pats his back. 

While many quickly commented on the height difference between the two individuals involved, others commended the children for getting in between the men and defusing the situation before things got ugly. 

Although this road rage incident was resolved without any punches thrown, the same cannot be said about other incidents that have recently taken place in the GTA. 

Back in September, a line of vehicles came to a standstill on Highway 401 as two individuals got into a full-fledged wrestling match on the road. Multiple angles of the altercation show the two drivers rolling around the ground with their vehicles stopped in the middle of the highway. 

Lead photo by

@6ixBuzzTV
