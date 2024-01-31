'Straight out of a movie' road rage incident in the GTA goes viral

Another GTA road rage incident is making rounds on social media, and unlike other past high-profile cases in and around Toronto, the situation was thankfully de-escalated before things turned physical.

The video, which was uploaded by 6ixBuzzTV and shared by multiple accounts on X (formerly Twitter), has amassed thousands of comments and reactions in just a few days.

Road rage in GTA 👀🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/MUkWr1sI7Z — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) January 27, 2024

The incident appears to have been filmed a few months ago based on the weather, and was reported to have occurred in the GTA by several social media pages.

The 41-second clip — which some have referred to as "hilarious" and "straight out of a movie scene" — begins with a man dressed in a blue Fila jacket approaching another vehicle.

"You're the one driving like an idiot. I watched you on the phone," the driver tells the man as he stands by the window.

"She's got the f*cking phone. F*ck you, you b*tch, don’t f*cking take my f*cking picture," the man says, realizing the passenger in the car is filming the altercation.

OMG he’s either very tall or those other guys are very short. — MaMaDonnae (@MaMaDonnae) January 26, 2024

"Get the f*ck away from my car, buddy. You want to f*ck around? Why don't you show a better example for your f*cking children? You're on the f*cking phone, asshole. I watched you on the phone," the driver says as he gets out of his car and quickly towers over the other family.

hahaahah this was land of the giants, when he got out his car, you could see the panic in their eyes: This is one huge man...great clip... — Joseph Joseph (@cactus12345) January 28, 2024

As the two exchange some more words, two of the men's children stand in between, as their father slowly makes his way back to the car.

There's hope. The children have way more maturity than the parents. They quickly deescalated the situation. — Ravi Balachandran (@Point_Pedro) January 27, 2024

"Your dad's f*cked up buddy," one of the men says, as the son empathetically pats his back.

While many quickly commented on the height difference between the two individuals involved, others commended the children for getting in between the men and defusing the situation before things got ugly.

LMAOOOOOOOO HOW YOU LET YOUR CHILDREN COME YO YOUR DEFENSE AFTER YOU WAS TALKING BIGGGGGG SHIT — History of the MCU (@historyofthemcu) January 27, 2024

Although this road rage incident was resolved without any punches thrown, the same cannot be said about other incidents that have recently taken place in the GTA.

Back in September, a line of vehicles came to a standstill on Highway 401 as two individuals got into a full-fledged wrestling match on the road. Multiple angles of the altercation show the two drivers rolling around the ground with their vehicles stopped in the middle of the highway.