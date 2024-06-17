Shocking Toronto road rage video shows man swinging knife in middle of street

A troubling video captured in Toronto shows a driver ditching their vehicle on the side of a road to swing their knife at a pedestrian repeatedly.

The 51-second clip, which was taken near Kennedy and Danforth Roads in Scarborough, picks up in the middle of the incident and shows a silver Infiniti making a U-turn at the intersection.

Friendly reminder: Toronto is now Gotham, and absolutely lawless.



pic.twitter.com/BxGtfgsNZM — Stephen Punwasi 🏚️📉🐈☃️ (@StephenPunwasi) June 17, 2024

The vehicle then comes to an abrupt stop on the side of the road, as two men — one dressed in blue and one dressed in red — exit and approach the person filming.

The man in the blue is seen repeatedly swinging at the camera person with a knife, even after he is told that the police are on the way. The passenger continues to yell obscenities from a distance.

"Call the cops," the person recording says. "I have the police car coming." After the heated confrontation, the two men retreat back to their vehicle and drive away.

The video has already garnered over 2,000 responses, with many Toronto residents calling for the two men to be charged. "Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is just the beginning of that long list of charges," one person wrote in response to the video.

Toronto Police confirmed to blogTO that they are aware of the incident and that the investigation is ongoing.