A new TTC subway entrance has sat unused and blocked off for years

A busy TTC subway station gained a new entrance as part of a condominium development completed back in 2022, but two years later, it still remains shuttered and inaccessible to commuters.

Wellesley Station is due to get a brand-new entrance as part of the Gloucester on Yonge development, which wrapped up construction in mid-2022. However, TTC users have now had to stare at an apparently complete station entrance for roughly two years as the doors remain locked and work continues behind the scenes.

A photo shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday shows the Gloucester Street entrance to Wellesley Station blocked off to the public.

So excited to see the TTC making progress on this new entrance at Wellesley Station! For the last 2 years it's been finished, but locked off with a wooden plank. This week, they added some hazard tape! pic.twitter.com/bZqlYeHaWH — Ramsey Kilani 🌐🔰 (@Ramsey_Kilani) June 17, 2024

According to TTC spokesperson Stuart Green, "this entrance is a new connection to the station – in addition to [the] Dundonald and main entrances."

Green tells blogTO that the TTC is currently "working with the developer to finalize some electrical installations for fare gates and security features," and anticipates the current work "will take several more months."

"Although the entrance looks ready, or close to it, the finishing touches are required before it can open," says Green.

Meanwhile, confused passersby attempting to access the yet-to-open entrance will soon at least be given some indication that the entrance is not yet in service.

"We're also working to install some signage indicating work is still underway, and re-directing customers to the other two station access points," says Green.