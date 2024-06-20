People are asking Toronto to impose a limit on how hot your apartment can get

Toronto is in a rut of a few sticky, unbearably sweltering days, which has prompted some people to question the city's rules (or lack thereof) around apartment temperatures.

While landlords are obligated to keep their properties adequately heated for tenants during the winter months, many are wondering why there is no rule for keeping units cool during heat waves like the one we're currently experiencing.

Groups like the Toronto Heat Safety Coalition are now pushing for City Hall to implement a maximum allowable temperature in rental homes, in the form of a bylaw with a limit of 26 C at most.

"Extreme heat is more than just an inconvenience, it's a serious health hazard," the coalition wrote in a release on Tuesday.

Summer means more extreme heat, modelling suggests the # of days over 30°C will go from 20 to 66 days by the 2040s. We along with our allies are asking the @cityoftoronto to take critical action to protect Toronto tenants from extreme heat events

➡️https://t.co/urfBd8Z6rv #topoli pic.twitter.com/vGmXADFFKG — Toronto Environmental Alliance (TEA) (@TOenviro) June 4, 2024

"High temperatures can lead to heat-related illnesses and exacerbate existing health conditions, making it crucial to have protective measures in place. A maximum temperature bylaw would ensure that indoor environments remain safe and comfortable, regardless of external weather conditions."

Part of the bylaw they're suggesting would include the promotion of energy-efficient air conditioning solutions that align with the city's long-term environmental sustainability goals, as well as a focus on vulnerable groups in particular.

But, the change would be a huge undertaking, according to the City — a spokesperson from Mayor Olivia Chow's office told CBC News in a statement this week that, unfortunately, "the structure, design, and age of Toronto's rental stock means many buildings don't have central air conditioning," which is a problem in many large cities.

Currently, landlords are required to turn on air conditioning, if a building has it, from June 2 to September 14 and to indeed keep things cool, at or under 26 C. But, no cooling rules apply for units without A/C, and landlords are not required to provide it.