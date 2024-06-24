Ontario tech investor offers to donate more than $500k to help save the science centre

People have been sharing decades of memories from the Ontario Science Centre on social media over the last few days as they attempt to digest Friday's news that the institution is abruptly closing its doors under pretty suspicious circumstances.

Amid all of the shock and outrage about the seemingly out-of-left-field announcement, one figure has emerged as somewhat of a patron saint (as some are calling him), offering to gift the hundreds of thousands of dollars necessary to keep the centre in operation for at least a little while longer.

Adam McNamara — a local tech entrepreneur whose company was acquired by Shopify, and who now runs an investment firm — is among those who have publicly questioned the provincial government's motives for shutting down the hub, which has served as a landmark in Flemingdon Park for more than 50 years.

He addressed the subject in a series of posts on X over the weekend, expressing his interest in helping fund the continuation of the centre and its programming after documents showed that the building does not have any immediate structural concerns that would necessitate its closure at this time.

Even the Province's own official statement says that the culprits, some deteriorating roof panels, are not really at risk of potential failure until "as early as this winter."

"'It is our opinion that buildings A, B and C are currently safe for occupancy until October 31, 2024,'" McNamara wrote on Saturday, quoting the engineering report on which the Ministry of Infrastructure based its decision.

"You keep Science Centre open for children all summer, and I'll personally pay for the 2024 panel remediation recommended by your engineers. Deal? Or, do you have a different agenda? I'll send the wire Monday."

He continued to offer his support of the hub and its summer camps in other posts, writing, "if lack of money for repairs is truly the only thing keeping OSC closed this summer, my friends and I are happy to help."

As residents know (and have taken issue with), Premier Doug Ford has previously made his intentions to randomly move the centre to Ontario Place clear as part of his much-opposed revitalization of the waterfront property.

Some have questioned his motives — which are dwindling attendance and hundreds of millions in necessary capital repairs to maintain the Raymond Moriyama brutalist building — especially after adventure park brand ÉcoRécréo Group pulled out of the Ontario Place plans early on.

Acting Auditor General Nick Stavropoulos wrote in a value-for-money benefit report on the project that the Province was obligated to provide thousands of parking spots on the site for the Therme spa.

"The decision to relocate the Science Centre was presented to government decision-makers as contributing to a site-wide parking solution integrated with the new building," he said, adding that he felt the recommendation to move the Science Centre was made using "preliminary and incomplete cost information."