Ontario man facing terrorism charges allegedly part of 'incel' movement

An Ontario man is facing two counts of terrorism charges, accused of uttering threats while spreading Incel ideology over social media.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Central Region announced on Tuesday that DeAndre Anderson, 24, of Burlington, is now facing terrorism proceedings following his initial charges announced on April 29, 2024.

Anderson had been charged with two counts of uttering threats under section 264.1(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

It is alleged by the RCMP Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team in the GTA that Anderson used social media accounts to hurl death threats in support of the Incel (involuntary celibate) movement — a misogynistic ideology behind high-profile violent rampages in Toronto like the 2018 van attack and 2020 machete attack.

Last week, the Deputy Director of the Public Prosecution Service of Canada and the Assistant Deputy Attorney General for the Ministry of the Attorney General advised the court that they consented to terrorism proceedings against DeAndre Anderson.

This elevates Anderson's charges, now alleged to constitute terrorist activity under the Criminal Code.

"With limited information, the RCMP GTA INSET and Criminal Analyst Section were able to identify and swiftly prevent a threat to public safety. I am proud of the effort and ingenuity of our members and grateful for the collaboration with our policing partners in Toronto and Halton regions to advance this investigation." Supt. James Parr, Officer-in-Charge, GTA/SW INSET.

Anderson will be back in court on June 28 at the Milton Superior Court of Ontario.

The RCMP warned that the case is subject to a Section 517 ban, a publication ban which covers information, evidence, or representations made at the bail hearing.