Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Toronto cops injured after man with machete runs amok on the DVP

Toronto's "wtf?"-inducing summer of 2020 continues this afternoon with an alleged impaired driver chasing another motorist down and then getting out onto a major freeway while brandishing a machete.

Toronto Police say they were called to the Don Valley Parkway near York Mills road around 3 p.m. after a woman reported that a man was repeatedly ramming his vehicle into hers.

"She reported that her car had been rammed by another man and his car a number of times," said Const. David Hopkinson to Global News Radio. "She was trying to get away from him and was very fearful."

While the incident was taking place, police tweeted that the man was "following the victim."

At one point, the man is said to have exited the vehicle with a machete and approached the woman's car to threaten her.

"Has gotten out of his car with machete. Police responding. Officers trying to stop man," reads the jarring TPS tweet. "He has rammed the police cars."

Fortuantely, officers were able to stop the suspect while he was driving south on the DVP near Dundas Street East. He did ram their vehicles, causing some damage, but police managed to box the man in and stop him.

As of 3:20 p.m., the suspected impaired driver had been taken into custody.

Hopkinson said that two officers were injured as a result of the arrest, but did not specify the nature or extent of their injuries. No charges have yet to be announced in relation to the case and the DVP has reopened after partially shutting down for an investigation.

Lead photo by

Toronto Police

