European newcomer gives Toronto glowing review and here was their favourite spot

Between Toronto's constant construction woes and endless traffic, it's no wonder why many of the city's residents have grown desensitized to its charm, awe-inspiring attractions, and eclectic neighbourhoods.

However, one European newcomer with a fresh set of eyes recently gave Toronto a glowing review and highlighted one of their favourite communities — reminding us all that there are still many aspects of the city worth cherishing and appreciating.

"Hi all, new immigrant from Europe here," the now-viral Reddit thread posted by the newcomer reads.

"Today I went for a walk along Fort York Blvd from Spadina up to Trillium Park and I have to say this area is freaking gorgeous and it reminds me so much of some European city suburbs," they wrote.

"And the Princes' Gate is the cherry on top. It's just beautiful like no other place that I've seen so far in Toronto! A very balanced mix of natural and urban landscape full of mid to high-elevation condos, nice parks for kids and adults, lots of cute little shops and well it culminates with a view of the horizon stretching across Lake Ontario," they continued.

"It does not get better than this. Do Torontonians agree?"

Hundreds of Toronto residents quickly responded to the thread, with some admitting that they've often overlooked the city's positive characteristics while others recommended more picturesque walking routes.

"Yeah it's definitely different for Toronto. It wasn't that long [ago] this whole area was essentially a rail yard. I'm in my mid-30s and I remember as a kid looking out west at it from the Skydome area and it was… nothing really. Quite a big change and very late 20th-century urban planning," one person wrote.

"I live on Fort York Blvd and I couldn't agree more!!! Best part of Toronto I've lived in over the last 30+ years," another user wrote.

"Glad you enjoyed your walk! There are other great neighbourhoods downtown that I hope you have a chance to visit, like Queen Street West, Dundas Street West, College Street, St. Lawrence Market, Chinatown, Kensington Market, The Annex, The Village, Cabbagetown, etc.," one resident recommended.

Others suggested that the newcomer should walk from Union Station east to The Distillery District, and then to Corktown Common, making sure to check out Brookfield Place, the Hockey Hall of Fame, St. Lawrence Market, and the Gooderham Building on the way.

"I think that entire place is a suburban wasteland wrapped in a faux downtown disguise, but your comment makes me realize how much of a jaded Torontonian I am," one person admitted.

"Thanks for the additional perspective."