Here's a preview of what it will be like to ride on new Toronto LRT line

The public is impatiently waiting on Metrolinx to reveal an opening date for two overdue LRT lines serving Toronto, but all the transit agency is willing to share are video previews of projects that should have been moving commuters ages ago.

As Metrolinx takes heat over its denial of a freedom of information request by Global News regarding issues with the catastrophic Eglinton Crosstown LRT project, the transit agency continues its campaign of previews and promises with regular video releases on social media.

Its most recent release offers a glimpse at what it's like to ride the new Finch West LRT — an 11-kilometre, 18-stop LRT line along Finch Avenue West between Keele and Humber College that was originally scheduled to enter service as the TTC's Line 6 in 2023.

We're giving you a front row seat to the testing of light rail vehicles happening along the Finch West LRT 🚆 Once complete, this project will be a game changer for transit in Northwest Toronto. pic.twitter.com/Ce0IpKa7Qe — Finch West LRT (@FinchWestLRT) May 31, 2024

The short preview clip highlights the process of riding the line from end to end, something that commuters were told they'd be able to experience for themselves when the line was scheduled to open last year, before the timeline was quietly moved to a yet-to-be-announced date in 2024.

The clip begins with an escalator ride from subway level up to the LRT platform at Finch West Station, before viewers board a light rail vehicle and get a front-seat time-lapse view of the ride west to Humber College.

The video released on Friday comes just one week after another video, where commenters seemed fixated on an opening date rather than the milestones being boasted about by Metrolinx.

hey @FinchWestLRT, congrats on the milestone! is the lrt planned to open this year based on the current progress? — Thomas Cardinal-Sirois (@tcardinalsirois) May 24, 2024

Despite the delays and lack of opening date, the Finch West LRT actually seems more likely to open this year than the plagued Eglinton Crosstown that has been under construction for well over a decade, facing numerous delays and cost overruns along the way.