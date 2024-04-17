Toronto installs sign in High Park warning people to behave around cherry blossoms

Cherry blossoms have begun to bloom in Toronto for 2024, but the City is reminding the public to respect the colourful trees in High Park with a new sign that appeared in the public space this week.

The new signage invites the public to "Enjoy Cherry Blossoms in High Park," with some stern reminders about how to interact with the park respectfully.

The sign instructs parkgoers to "Avoid climbing or walking under the trees and pulling on branches or blossoms," "dispose of litter in waste bins or take out what you bring in," "stay on trails and pathways," and an additional warning to "watch where you step," as "turtle hatchlings are appearing in High Park."

The High Park Nature Centre (HPNC) shared some additional context about the City's requests for the public to respect cherry blossom viewing etiquette.

Echoing the City's signage, the Nature Centre notes how climbing, walking under trees, and pulling branches can "stress out and damage the trees." Additionally, HPNC asks the public to avoid going off paths and trails, which can harm ecosystems.

Another point on the City's sign reiterated by HPNC is the request to dispose of litter in waste bins and bring trash out of the park with you when bins fill up.

"The bins can get filled right after they've just been emptied," states the HPNC.

"Please do your part to keep the park clean and pack your garbage out with you. Or even better try to challenge yourself to go litter-less all together and use reusable containers to bring your snacks/picnic."

The City and HPNC also both request the public be mindful of turtle hatchlings now emerging in the park. According to HPNC, Midland Painted Turtle hatchlings "are tiny and are about the size of a quarter," and can easily be missed by people not paying attention to where they step.

This is not the first time measures have been taken by the City to keep cherry trees safe. In 2021, ugly temporary fences were installed around cherry trees at Trinity Bellwoods Park, much to the chagrin of parkgoers.