The 2024 cherry blossom bloom is starting to kick off all over the city, and the trees in Trinity Bellwoods are the latest to show their flowers.

While most of the city is waiting patiently for word that the High Park cherry blossoms have begun to bloom (likely this weekend) Sakura trees in other locations of the city have kicked off the season.

The cherry blossoms have started to bloom at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto pic.twitter.com/V0ERBZxQLA — blogTO (@blogTO) April 16, 2024

While the cherry blossom trees at UofT's Robarts Library have officially earned the title of being the first in the city to bloom this year, it looks like the Trinity Bellwoods trees were not far behind.

After a chilly, drawn-out start to spring, plants of all kinds are starting to bloom and blossom, and cherry blossoms all over the city are one of the early signs of the warmer days to come.

If you're holding out for the big show at High Park, you likely won't have to wait much longer, either.

In his latest update, local Sakura expert Steve not only predicted that the bloom could start as early as Thursday, April 18, but also spotted the first blossom of the year.