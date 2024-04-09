Here's the date High Park cherry blossoms might reach full bloom in 2024

The High Park cherry blossoms are well on their way towards their 2024 bloom, says the latest update from Sakura Watch.

While cold temperatures in late March stalled the progress of the annual bloom slightly, it appears as though a chilly first week of April didn't have the same effect, as the blossoms have begun to progress to Stage 3.

In Stage 3, the now-green buds begin to swell, and the florets become visible, before reaching their largest size in Stage 4, which Sakura Steve predicts will also be underway within the next couple of weeks.

That also means that the bloom is just around the corner, with Stage 5 marked with the development of pink florets, with the full bloom following shortly thereafter.

The latest update by Sakura Steve suggests that Toronto can expect to see the buds beginning to open between April 18 and 24, with full bloom taking place a few days later, as long as temperatures remain stable and warm.

So, as it stands, barring serious temperature drops or a winter resurgence (which, given Toronto's bizarre weather patterns this year, seems entirely possible,) it's currently looking like you can expect the High Park cherry blossoms to be in full bloom during the last week of April.