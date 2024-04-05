People are going to have a nightmare of a time getting around Toronto this weekend

Between street closures for events and construction, the much-hyped solar eclipse, transit disruptions, the Blue Jays home opener and more, this weekend is going to be a bit of a mess for anyone trying to get into, out of, or across Toronto by car or transit.

As always, travellers should allot tons of extra time to get to wherever they're going, and consider alternative routes when necessary.

Here are the areas to watch out for between Friday, April 5 and Monday, April 8:

In case you didn't hear, there's an exciting solar eclipse happening on April 8!



Toronto is near the path of totality, meaning it could be quite the spectacle. If you're driving, don't get distracted and be safe by focusing on the road and not the sky.

Road closures

The Toronto Police Service is reminding residents that a handful of streets will be blocked off for an Eritrean International Woman's Day Event on Saturday, April 6, and also for the 2024 Greek Independence Day Parade on Sunday, April 7.

Between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. on the first day, there will be no parking on Bloor St. W. between Dundas St. W. and Parkside Dr., and may also be road closures along Bloor from Dundas to Keele. Pedestrians and drivers alike are advised to find alternative routes around this area during the event.

On the following day and the other end of the city, the Independence Day Parade will necessitate the closure f Danforth Ave. from Broadview to Donlands, as well as Euston Ave, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Motorists can expect delays in the area and should consider alternate methods of transportation. The TTC may experience delays," the force wrote in a release.

Then there are a slew of closures, both new and ongoing, for roadwork, including the infamous shutdown of one lane in each direction of the Gardiner Expressway between Dufferin and Strachan, which went into effect late last month and will last for the next three years.

From now until Saturday, there is also work taking place on various parts of the Don Valley Parkway, which means multiple lane closures at Spanbridge Road, around Lawrence Ave. and on the Lawrence on-ramp, though this is taking place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

Drivers on Lake Shore Blvd. will also have to navigate workers taking over lanes for the reconstruction of the Don River Bridge between Cherry and Carlaw Street, and for other reasons around the DVP, Palace Pier Crt, at York Street, and from Rees to Spadina.

Queen and Yonge also remain fully blocked for the construction of the corner's new Ontario Line station, while drivers in the area will also have to watch out for York Street, which is shuttered to southbound traffic at Queen and has only a single tight lane for those trying to go north from Richmond.

There are also some minor ramp and lane closures on local parts of 400-series highways to keep in mind.

Transit disruptions

GO Transit has issued a warning to commuters that on both Saturday and Sunday, there will be no Lakeshore East rail service between Danforth GO and Union Station due to "critical track work" that is taking place.

TTC diversions to be aware of this weekend include the 504 King route (around John St.) and the 503 Kingston Road (around Church and York streets). Also, the Line 2 subway won't be running between St. George and Woodbine stations until slightly later than usual on Sunday — 9:30 a.m. — due to work taking place overnight.

Line 2 service between the two aforementioned stops will also cease at 11 p.m. nightly for five days starting on Monday, though shuttle buses will be operating in lieu.

But, to compensate for all of the crowds that will be out for the solar eclipse Monday afternoon and the Toronto Blue Jays home opener game on Monday evening, the TTC is ramping up service on the Line 1 and 2 subways, and the 509 Harbourfront streetcar, until 11 p.m.

GO Transit is also adjusting some schedules to help those travelling to and from Niagara Falls that day.

On April 8, GO Transit is adjusting some train schedules to help people get to and from Niagara Falls for the solar eclipse celebrations and downtown for sporting events.

Events

Speaking of the Jays Home Opener and the eclipse, expect crowds near the newly renovated Rogers Centre and in areas where people may be heading to view the celestial event (which may very well be everywhere).

The waterfront is expected to be especially busy with both pedestrians and boats during the eclipse — which takes place from around 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. — while things are likely to be equally as crowded near vantage points like Riverdale Park East and Chester Hill Lookout.

Then there are the crowds heading out of the city in the early afternoon (and home again later in the day) to get the full eclipse experience in places like Niagara Falls and Kingston, which will mean heavier-than-usual traffic on the 401 and QEW, at least — something even Toronto Pearson International Airport is alerting the public about.

(Drivers should also know that research says they are more likely to get into a car crashes during the astronomical phenomenon.)

(Drivers should also know that research says they are more likely to get into a car crashes during the astronomical phenomenon.)

Acts like PinkPantheress, Benson Boone, and LANY are also in town for shows this weekend, with countless other events taking place that will bring crowds to the city.

So, as usual, plan ahead.