Flooding shuts down popular destination in Toronto as heavy rain pummels city

Toronto is feeling the effects of a heavy spring rainstorm on Wednesday, one that has shut down a popular destination for events and outdoor activities.

The city is under a Special Weather Statement amid a storm that could inundate streets with up to 40 mm of rainfall before the system shifts to wet snow.

That rain has drenched Toronto through midday Wednesday, creating issues across the city, including the shuttering of the Evergreen Brick Works due to floods.

By the noon hour, heavy volumes of rain were already putting strain on the city's infrastructure.

Severe rain has caused a bypass at #CityofTO Ashbridges Bay Treatment Plant. All wastewater is disinfected and treated per strict provincial and federal regulations. Learn more: https://t.co/9v9OzGgcFh pic.twitter.com/CikNFtawyO — 311 Toronto (@311Toronto) April 3, 2024

Just after 1 p.m., flooding was reportedly causing issues on the Don Valley Parkway, though it does not appear that the Don River had breached its banks at that time.

8177181 Southbound Don Valley Parkway beyond Don Mills Rd: Left lane is blocked due to flooding (2024-04-03 12:58). — Don Valley Parkway (@TO_DVP) April 3, 2024

However, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) issued a flood watch just after 1:30 p.m. as heavy rainfall continued.

TRCA has issued a Flood Watch. Water levels are high throughout the GTA and flood is possible along the Don River in Toronto. Keep away from watercourses. #ONStorm #watersafety https://t.co/JgVsQtrkhL pic.twitter.com/YPitH9APr0 — TRCA Flood (@TRCA_Flood) April 3, 2024

It was at this time that photos began to roll in of the Don River reaching the flooding stage.

The water level of the Don River at Todmorden has reached flood stage. Stumps and logs are seen flowing south towards lake Ontario. At this point the DVP Highway is not expected to flood. #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/1vadQjn9qH — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) April 3, 2024

Around the same time, Evergreen Brick Works reported that it was closing and cancelling all events due to flooding.

Dramatic flooding of the Don Valley Parkway and Bayview Extension seen in years past could soon become little more than a footnote in the history books.



The soon-to-complete Don Mouth Naturalization and Port Lands Flood Protection Project will likely minimize future flooding events upriver, safeguarding low-lying road infrastructure from the regular spring washouts known to cause commuter chaos in the city.