The TTC will shut down 12 subway stations for this entire weekend

A huge stretch of the TTC subway will be out of service for the entire weekend of March 30-31, 2024, with 12 stations to be closed between St. George and Woodbine stations due to ongoing track upgrades.

The Easter long weekend will kick off with a rocky start for commuters as the TTC will operate under holiday service on Friday, March 29, with all routes running on a Sunday schedule for Good Friday, and further disruptions expected due to Easter events.

Friday's holiday service is just the prelude for a full closure of a dozen stations on the TTC's Line 2 Bloor-Danforth, spanning over seven kilometres from the city centre to East York.

Starting at 11 p.m. on Friday, March. 29, and running through the weekend until Monday morning, subway trains will not serve the following stations:

St. George Station

Bay Station

Yonge Station

Sherbourne Station

Castle Frank Station

Broadview Station

Chester Station

Pape Station

Donlands Station

Greenwood Station

Coxwell Station

Woodbine Station

According to the TTC, "The closure will allow crews to perform essential track upgrades, including ongoing work to replace a rail switch between Broadview and Chester stations."

The out-of-commission portion of Line 2 will be served by shuttle buses throughout the closure, stopping at each of the 12 closed stations along the sizeable gap between Spadina and Main Street stations.

TTC staff will be at points along the route to assist transit users in finding and boarding replacement buses.

Throughout the closure, Bay, Sherbourne, Chester and Greenwood stations will remain fully closed. The other stations on the paused portion of the route will remain open for passengers to purchase and load Presto cards and connect with surface routes.