TTC service halted causing chaos after subway rail switch snaps in half

The TTC is in shambles (again) on Friday, with service suspended on a busy stretch of subway after a section of track switch literally snapped like a twig.

The transit agency announced that service had been suspended on Line 1 between St. Andrew and Spadina stations on Friday morning, citing "emergency track repairs."

The TTC advised passengers that shuttle buses are operating in place of subway trains and service has been increased on the 510 Spadina streetcar, with an expected resumption in service early this afternoon.

This was so inconvenient for everyone commuting to work and school today. I know some things are out of control and there were shuttle buses running but with the amount of disruptions there have been on the TTC lately, things need to change and be better. — Sara Rough (@rough_sara) March 1, 2024

"Overnight, we learned of a cracked switch. Crews now repairing. Hoping for full service in time for PM rush hour," the TTC shared on X.

While the transit agency apologized for the inconvenience to riders, it defended the decision to close this stretch of Line 1, saying the emergency shutdown "avoids all-day slowdowns and an early closure, all of which would be more disruptive to service."

However, transit users and politicians have been quick to call out the TTC for this latest disruption, with City Councillor Josh Matlow criticizing the network's "state of bad repair."

I’ll say it again. The TTC is in a serious “state of bad repair”. Toronto has made new investments, but every level of government has a responsibility to meet this challenge. Slow downs & break downs aren’t acceptable. We need transit that’s structurally safe, and dependable. https://t.co/Afmwt7GS82 — Josh Matlow (@JoshMatlow) March 1, 2024

Not long after the outage was announced, a photo was posted by journalist Megan Kinch, who received the image of a snapped subway rail from an unnamed source, captured on the northbound tracks out of Museum Station.

This photo was just shared with me from a reliable source. A snapped rail, northbound leaving museum, is why TTC trains are not running. Super dangerous. Government is sabotaging the ttc through austerity and neglect. #ttc #Toronto pic.twitter.com/neu9jL81Wa — Megan Kinch (@meganysta) March 1, 2024

The TTC commented on the photo, explaining that it was a switch and not a snapped rail.

Service is still halted on this stretch of the route as of 11 a.m. on Friday.