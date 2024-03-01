City
Jack Landau
Posted 29 minutes ago
ttc closure

TTC service halted causing chaos after subway rail switch snaps in half

City
Jack Landau
Posted 29 minutes ago
The TTC is in shambles (again) on Friday, with service suspended on a busy stretch of subway after a section of track switch literally snapped like a twig.

The transit agency announced that service had been suspended on Line 1 between St. Andrew and Spadina stations on Friday morning, citing "emergency track repairs."

The TTC advised passengers that shuttle buses are operating in place of subway trains and service has been increased on the 510 Spadina streetcar, with an expected resumption in service early this afternoon.

"Overnight, we learned of a cracked switch. Crews now repairing. Hoping for full service in time for PM rush hour," the TTC shared on X.

While the transit agency apologized for the inconvenience to riders, it defended the decision to close this stretch of Line 1, saying the emergency shutdown "avoids all-day slowdowns and an early closure, all of which would be more disruptive to service."

However, transit users and politicians have been quick to call out the TTC for this latest disruption, with City Councillor Josh Matlow criticizing the network's "state of bad repair."

Not long after the outage was announced, a photo was posted by journalist Megan Kinch, who received the image of a snapped subway rail from an unnamed source, captured on the northbound tracks out of Museum Station.

The TTC commented on the photo, explaining that it was a switch and not a snapped rail.

Service is still halted on this stretch of the route as of 11 a.m. on Friday.

Lead photo by

ACHPF/Shutterstock
