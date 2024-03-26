Someone is on the hunt for Toronto's most disgusting washroom

Trying to find a public washroom in Toronto that's sanitary, stocked with all the necessary bathroom essentials, and doesn't reek of human waste can be like trying to find a needle in a haystack.

As a result one resident recently set out on a quest to identify Toronto's worst washroom, and plenty of people have already offered up their suggestions for the most disgusting loo in the city.

Carlin Burton, a morning show host at radio station Indie88, uploaded a TikTok this week rating the bathroom at Captain Jack, a neighbourhood pub located in The Beaches.

"We got a few comments back Captain Jack in The Beaches, it did not disappoint," Burton says in the video, which has since amassed over 12,000 views and dozens of comments.

"So the men’s bathroom is steps away from the bar behind this shower curtain. The curtain doesn't even touch the ground, maybe that's how you tell if someone's in there," he continued.

"Always know you're in a good place if they have to remind you to do the bare minimum," Burton said, as he filmed a sign in the bathroom reminding patrons to flush before leaving.

After conducting a thorough soap and water pressure, the radio host visits the bathroom downstairs, noting the head-scratching fly trap hanging from the ceiling and a large piece of wood covering the back of the toilet.

"That's a nice piece of wood though, you could eat charcuterie off of it," Burton noted. "Honestly Captain Jack's bathrooms blew away. 4.5 plungers out of 5."

The comments section of the TikTok was immediately flooded with other Toronto residents pitching their winners for the title of the worst bathroom in the city.

"Java [House] on Queen and Augusta! But that just might be because you have to walk through the kitchen a big open tub of raw chicken. Great graffiti though," one person wrote.

"Check out Future Bistro at Bloor and Brunswick. The bathroom there is atrocious and always has been," another person said.

"Wide Open, Sneaky Dees, Bovine are my top 3," one comment reads.

Although there are many less-than-pleasant washrooms across the city, one Toronto man went viral in 2022 for giving residents tips on where to find the best pooping spots in the city. Data analyst, Daniel Lyght, who is unofficially known as the city's poop guide, highlighted spots like Sweat and Tonic and Eataly as the best places to take a peaceful dump.

There's also a dedicated Instagram page, @wheretopooptoronto, that identifies the best and worst spots in the city to take a number two.

What's your pick for Toronto's worst public washroom?