Man goes viral giving tips on where to find the best pooping spots in Toronto

We've all been there. That moment where you have to go, and there's zero chance you'll make it home in time. Public washrooms aren't always readily available in Toronto, and even when they are, they can be an absolute horror show.

Wouldn't it be nice if there was some kind of poop concierge acting as a wayfinding guide for where to comfortably and hygienically drop a downtown dookie?

Well, there is. His name is Daniel Lyght, and he will show you the best spots to displace some toilet water in style and relative luxury.

The 28-year-old data analyst is now moonlighting as Toronto's unofficial poop guide after a brief video went viral on TikTok earlier this week.

"If you're ever in downtown Toronto and need to poop, I recommend Sweat and Tonic," says Lyght, going on to describe some pretty impressive amenities like mouthwash that you just won't find in a TTC bathroom.

"Second place is Nordstrom. If you go to the second floor, Nordstrom has a private washroom, says Lyght. "It's very clean, unlike the public washroom at Toronto Eaton Centre."

Lyght was not expecting that first poop guide video to go viral and soon returned with a sequel filmed in the Yonge and Bloor area.

His prime Yonge and Bloor spot is Eataly Toronto (which is really more like Bay and Bloor, if I'm going to nitpick) which he rates a 9.5 out of 10 and takes viewers on a firsthand visit. The toilet paper gets a solid 8/10 rating despite only being "1.5-ply."

While you'd expect the Toronto Reference Library to be a great backup, Lyght prefers the smaller Yorkville branch a short distance to the west.

Lyght tells blogTO that he is a constant sharer of tips and tricks among his circle of friends, "so I decided to post one to TikTok and it went VIRAL."

"I realized being downtown often that it is really hard to find a clean washroom in our city. I am one of those people who only go at home, but there are spots that I feel the same level of comfort as I do at home. I realized through my video that a lot of people share the same pursuit."

"Washrooms are genderless and multi-purpose, so our Toronto women, men and our non-binary folks all share the enthusiasm to find a safe and clean space to be human."

"That is why remembering your business' total guest service is important. The washroom is so important to us as customers or future customer, so it should be important for a guest to feel comfortable, especially as it relates to retention and reoccurring foot traffic or poop traffic."