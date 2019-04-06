City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 8 hours ago
People are rating public bathrooms in Toronto

Last year, a quiet phenomenon began on Instagram when people took to the app to rate Toronto's bathrooms.

It makes sense when you think about it. There's a practicality to knowing what the facilities have to offer when visiting public places, from bars and restaurants to beaches and parks.

There's also a certain fascination to seeing the areas of these places that aren't normally showcased picked apart, and the Instagrammers of @wheretopooptoronto, @washroomsoftoronto and @toilets_in_toronto are more than happy to oblige.

"We are a bunch on weirdos and I couldn't be happier to be one of them," says Daniel Rivas, creator of @wheretopooptoronto. "I've had this fascination with public bathrooms for as long as I can remember." 

"There is nothing like the feeling of finding a great public bathroom. It makes the experience of whatever bar, restaurant, café, mall, etc. that much more."

"Cleanliness, quality toilet paper, soap, accessibility/leg room, paper towel/handryer, decor, and privacy. These are the key factors in determining a great bathroom, with cleanliness being the most important," he says.

"Cleanliness can make or break a bathroom."

Rivas posts a gallery of photos and rates each of these factors out of 10, then gives an overall score and a short note or two.

@washroomsoftoronto goes for a more poetic approach with a short write-up for each washroom, whereas @toilets_in_toronto gives a rating out of five poop emojis as well as a few notes on the bathroom.

"As of today, I've reviewed/rated 86 public bathrooms," Rivas says. "I"ve yet to come across a perfect 10, and will continue until I do."

Lead photo by

@wheretopooptoronto

