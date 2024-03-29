The 2024 Sunshine List ranks the highest paid city employees in Toronto

The Toronto Sunshine List is out for 2024 giving us a window into who gets paid what by the City of Toronto. Like the Ontario Sunshine List, the list always seems to raise some eyebrows, especially considering our collective frustration with all the things we think could be done better.

Here's a ranking of the top paid City of Toronto employees as detailed in the latest Sunshine List.

$562, 326 - Richard Leary, CEO TTC $417,216 - Paul Johnson. City Manager $378,254 - Chung Wong, Sergeant Toronto Police $369,907 - Tracey Cook, Deputy City Manager Infrastructure and Development $366,384 - Heather Taylor, CFO City of Toronto $360,183 - M Josie Scioli, Deputy City Manager Corporate Services $353,412 - Myrom Demkiw, Chief of Police $348,971 - Paul Andrew Raftis, Deputy City Manager Community and Social Services $343,725 - Gary Downie, Chief Capital Officer TTC $343,232 - Eileen P Devilla, Medical Officer of Health

Of course, not everyone is on board with these salaries with some questioning why the CEO of the TTC received such a big raise.

Will someone at the TTC Board explain why we paid CEO Rick Leary $585K salary+benefits in 2023 up from $496K in 2022, an 18% increase. — Steve Munro (@SwanBoatSteve) March 29, 2024

What do you think of these salaries?