Toronto might implement new tax to charge you when it rains

Is Toronto about to get a rain tax? Toronto is considering something called a stormwater charge along with stormwater charge credits and a water service charge.

Together, they could revolutionize how the city manages its water infrastructure and addresses environmental concerns.

The essence of the proposal lies in the need to address Toronto's aging stormwater infrastructure and its impact on the environment.

As the city continues to grow and urbanize, its capacity to manage stormwater effectively becomes increasingly strained. This strain could not only lead to flooding and water pollution but also could pose risks to public health and safety.

At its core, the stormwater charge currently being floated by the City of Toronto aims to incentivize responsible water management practices while providing the necessary funding for infrastructure upgrades and environmental initiatives.

It's not the first time such a charge has been considered.

Mayor’s move to shelve Toronto stormwater charge passes council 27-16. I guess stormwater isn’t a pressing concern. pic.twitter.com/IH3puUsNfl — Matt Elliott (@GraphicMatt) May 25, 2017

The proposed fee structure would likely be based on the amount of impermeable surface area on a property, such as roofs, driveways, and parking lots, which contribute to runoff during rainfall events.

By tying the charge to property characteristics, the hope is to encourage Toronto property owners to invest in green infrastructure solutions, such as rain gardens, permeable pavement, and green roofs, which can mitigate stormwater runoff and reduce the burden on the city's infrastructure.

Proponents of the stormwater charge will likely argue that it aligns with Toronto's goals of becoming a more sustainable and resilient city.

By investing in green infrastructure and stormwater management practices, Toronto can not only mitigate the impacts of urbanization on its water systems but also adapt to the challenges posed by climate change.

Furthermore, revenue generated from the stormwater charge could be earmarked for projects that enhance water quality, protect natural habitats, and promote biodiversity, benefiting both residents and the environment.

However, the proposal will likely face criticism from some quarters, particularly regarding its potential financial implications.

The stormwater charge could place an unfair burden on certain demographics, such as low-income households or small businesses, which may lack the resources to implement water management solutions or absorb additional costs.

There will likely also be concerns about the administrative complexities of implementing and enforcing the charge, as well as the potential for unintended consequences, such as property devaluation or reduced economic activity.

Regardless, the proposed stormwater charge represents an attempt to address the pressing issues of urban water management and environmental sustainability in Toronto.

Virtual meetings regarding the stormwater charge are planned for April 8, 11 and 16 and you can register online to attend.

Toronto consulting public on need to protect Lake & how to pay for it. Reducing polluted stormwater is necessary for a swimmable drinkable fishable Lake. Stormwater Charge & Water Service Charge Consultation – City of Toronto @swimdrinkfish https://t.co/4sGH0HZiIM — Lake Ontario Waterkeeper (@LOWaterkeeper) March 19, 2024

You can also complete this survey and provide feedback about the proposal.