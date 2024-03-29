City
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto police

Toronto police investigating after video shows officers kicking man on TTC subway

City
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Toronto police are on the defensive after a video posted to social media show 5 officers arresting a man on a TTC subway car where at least one of the officers was seen kicking the man in the head and the body.

The brief but violent interaction apparently took place at Eglinton West subway station this past Tuesday.

Police say the man who was aprehended has been charged with one count of robbery and three counts of failure to comply with probation but it's unclear what specifically led them to send officers to aprehend the individual.

In the video the man is pulled by the officers to the floor from his seated position on the subway before kicked three times by one of the officers.

One of the officers then shouts "Stop, stop, stop, stop....that's enough," just before the video cuts off.

Toronto police say their professional standards unit is investigating the incident.

Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto police investigating after video shows officers kicking man on TTC subway

Niagara Region declares state of emergency due to solar eclipse

The 2024 Sunshine List ranks the highest paid city employees in Toronto

That time when a clucking bunny meant Happy Easter

What's open and closed Good Friday in Toronto for 2024

Shocking Brampton road rage video shows man smashing someone's windshield

Discontent with cost of living in Canada at a fever pitch as many plan to leave

Ontario's minimum wage is going up again in 2024 and here are all the details