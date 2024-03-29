Toronto police investigating after video shows officers kicking man on TTC subway

Toronto police are on the defensive after a video posted to social media show 5 officers arresting a man on a TTC subway car where at least one of the officers was seen kicking the man in the head and the body.

The brief but violent interaction apparently took place at Eglinton West subway station this past Tuesday.

Police say the man who was aprehended has been charged with one count of robbery and three counts of failure to comply with probation but it's unclear what specifically led them to send officers to aprehend the individual.

In the video the man is pulled by the officers to the floor from his seated position on the subway before kicked three times by one of the officers.

Toronto Police say they're investigating this video that shows officers kicking a man on the TTC subway pic.twitter.com/LG7GxfMT7m — blogTO (@blogTO) March 29, 2024

One of the officers then shouts "Stop, stop, stop, stop....that's enough," just before the video cuts off.

Toronto police say their professional standards unit is investigating the incident.