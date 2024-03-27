Three busy TTC bus terminals will be a mess for the next six plus months

Starting Sunday, March 31, the TTC is making several adjustments across its bus, subway, and streetcar routes, including temporary changes to bus terminals at Lawrence West, Sheppard-Yonge, and Pape subway stations.

Due to City of Toronto construction on the Lawrence West bridge over Allen Road, on-street bus bays in front of Lawrence West station and Bay 5 inside the station will be temporarily out of service for approximately nine months from March 31 to December 2024.

Instead, buses will use bays inside Lawrence West and Eglinton West stations. A number of routes will be affected by these changes, including the 52F Lawrence and 124 Sunnybrook, which will be temporarily suspended.

Service to Sunnybrook Hospital will still be available via 11C Bayview and 52G Lawrence West buses.

Sheppard-Yonge station's bus terminal is also set to close for approximately six months for paving and other improvements. Several routes, including 85 Sheppard East, 84/984/384 Sheppard West, and 98 Willowdale-Senlac will drop riders off on Beecroft Road and will pick them up on Sheppard Avenue West outside of Sheppard-Yonge Station.

To make way for the province's new Ontario Line, Pape station will also be impacted by service changes and disruptions from March to October 2024 in two phases.

From March 31 until May 11, the bus terminal at Pape Station will be partially closed to prepare for construction for the new Ontario Line. All routes will continue to serve Pape Station, however, subway service may be disrupted intermittently.



The second phase will be in effect from May 12 to Oct. 5, while the terminal is fully closed for major construction.

The full details of the service changes are available on the TTC website.