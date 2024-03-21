Shocked New Yorker wants to know 'what the hell is going on' with cost of living in Canada

A visit to Ontario has left one New Yorker — who claims he is used to paying sky-high prices in that city — flabbergasted by Canada's cost of living.

"What the hell is going on in Canada right now?" said the TikToker, who goes by garrettfromgoldies on the app.

His video, which was posted earlier this week, has since garnered nearly two million views and thousands of comments on the social media platform.

In the clip, he explains that he's on holiday visiting his parents who live in Newmarket, Ontario.

"I live in the West Village of New York City. The highest cost of living yuppie area in all of the history of the United States," he says.

The West Village is known as NYC's priciest neighbourhood, with the city's most expensive real estate at a median price of $2,366 USD per square foot.

Because he's used to his New York neighbourhood's high costs, the TikToker explains that "nothing phases" him when it comes to prices, except what he's experienced in Canada.

"Tell me why I come home to… the suburbs of Toronto and I'm shocked at the cost of living here."

"How are Canadian people making it work?" he asks, before jokingly suggesting that "everybody in the Canadian economy needs to be fired immediately."

"Something sinister is going on in Canada and I am determined to get to the bottom of it," he says.

The video was flooded with comments from people admitting they are barely scraping by due to tough economic times.

"My husband and I make over $200,000 but we can't afford to buy a house," said one commenter.

One person said they feel like Canadians are just "hanging on trying to survive."

Another commenter said that the answer to surviving in the country right now means you have to give up "hobbies, dreams of future homes and retirement."

"Focus on working, affording groceries and trying to find small joys to get through each day."

"I go nowhere and do nothing now. Quit the gym too. So sad. Can't afford hobbies anymore," said one individual.

Another commenter said that they were "honestly not okay."

"I don't even want to leave the house' cause every time, it costs $100," they added.

The high cost of living has pushed many Canadians to the brink as many are drowning in household debt.

Some Canadians have to move to other parts of the country or world find more affordable living options.

Other Canadians report not being able to leave their relationships because they can't afford to live on their own.