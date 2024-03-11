ServiceOntario scammer posted about all his alleged crimes on Facebook

A Brampton man who's facing hundreds of charges for illegally changing vehicle identification numbers on stolen cars to re-sell them had been sharing his crimes on social media, boasting about the deals he was able to offer his customers.

Peel Police say that the accused, 24-year-old Milton Hylton, was operating an unlicensed car dealership under the name Royalty in the Building Inc., which has active Facebook and Instagram pages showing happy customers who were able to get "exactly what they wanted within their budget."

However, the deals offered by RITB were apparently too good to be true, as Hylton has been apprehended for "utilizing loopholes in the ServiceOntario procedures that allow 'authorized' individuals to conduct third-party transactions related to motor vehicles."

And guess what? Anyone who bought one of these vehicles is out of luck. Insurance won't help you, and if you have a loan, you are on the hook for that too. Terrible situation. Happens more than we know. — Buffys Mom (@buffysmom6) March 9, 2024

From June 2023 to early 2024, Hylton allegedly made "several fraudulent transactions through the Ministry of Transportation and ServiceOntario across the province, with over 100 vehicles involved," the force wrote in a press release Friday.

"Several of the vehicles registered by Milton as a third party have been identified as re-vin vehicles. 'Re-vinning' is the alteration of a Vehicle Identification Number of a stolen vehicle, replacing it with a VIN from another vehicle to pass as legitimate," the update continues.

"Some of the vehicles have been located and confirmed to be stolen; however, a large number of these vehicles are still active on the road, and police are making attempts to locate and seize them for examination."

In the wake of the news of his 168 criminal charges, it seems some residents began looking into RITB, which was named in the police missive.

Comments calling out Hylton's alleged crimes are now pouring in on his business's social media pages, with one person wondering on Instagram — where RITB had 1.3k followers — "at what point do we admit that everyone on this page is complicit in this guy's fraudulent scheme?"

OMG - this guy posted all of his crimes on Facebook!!! https://t.co/nBt9XETrFf pic.twitter.com/f37OniPpAn — TDot Resident (@TDotResident) March 9, 2024

"These are stolen vehicles that were re-vinned so when registered they wouldn't pop up as stolen vehicles he then sold these vehicles to people at a cheap price," one commenter explained to those who came to the account asking questions.

Others are losing it over the fact that some of RITB's buyers even said in video testimonies posted to the account that "you ain't gotta go to ServiceOntario, none of that sh*t."

As residents well know, car theft has become a major issue across the GTA lately, getting so bad that even the New York Times has written about the city serving as "a candy store" for such criminals.