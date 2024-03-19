Here are some RCMP jobs available right now in Canada that don't require a degree

Looking for a career in law enforcement? There are several RCMP jobs available right now across Canada, and most positions don't require a college degree.

Current openings vary from 911 police dispatchers to several administrative roles, so if you've always wanted to work with the RCMP, dust off your resume and look into these openings in different provinces.

Last year, the RCMP launched DICE, the Diverse and Inclusive Pre-Cadet Experience, which aims to "remove systemic barriers" for new immigrants. The program is designed to allow underrepresented Canadians to learn about a career in policing.

To qualify, applicants must be 19 or older, a Canadian citizen or permanent resident, able to pass a security check and in good physical condition. You can learn more about it online.

For civilian roles, here are some job openings to consider:

Location: Nanton, Alberta

Salary: $61,154 to $66,206

Deadline: March 20

Requirements: Completion of two years of secondary school or an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience. Willing to relocate.

Description: You'll provide administrative support services in data entry, preparing correspondence, ordering office supplies and processing mail. Duties will include collecting and recording money received, handling petty cash, verifying supplier invoices, as well as providing invoices.

Location: Ottawa, Ontario

Salary: $73,341 to $83,385

Deadline: March 21

Requirements: Secondary school diploma or employer-approved alternative; bilingual imperative.

Description: This role requires experience in the planning, conduct and reporting of facility inspections, vulnerability assessments or threat and risk assessments, and implementation of controls as they relate to physical security.

Location: Edmonton, Alberta; Surrey, British Columbia; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Fredericton; New Brunswick; St. John’s, Newfoundland; Halifax, Nova Scotia; Regina, Saskatchewan

Salary: $72,171 to $77,758

Deadline: March 22

Requirements: Secondary school diploma or employer-approved alternative.

Description: You'll play an important role in delivering services to communities and supporting local, provincial and national policing priorities. You'll assist police officers at detachments and offices.

Location: Crowsnest Pass, Alberta

Salary: $67,330 to $72,544

Deadline: March 22

Requirements: Secondary school diploma or an acceptable combination of education, training, and/or experience.

Description: You will be working in a busy police environment where you’'l be responsible for managing records and handling inquiries from internal and external clients.

In addition, you'll provide administrative support services that include court liaising, purchasing and procuring of goods and services, handling incoming and outgoing mail, and safekeeping of exhibits/evidence.

Location: Surrey, British Columbia

Salary: $55,955 to $60,399

Deadline: May 7

Requirements: Administrative experience such as managing agendas, scheduling and organizing meetings.

Descriptions:

Human Resources Management Information System (HRMIS) Clerk — Review, maintain and update data and add missing information to HRMIS.

Public Service Staffing Clerk — Provide client support via email, over the phone and in person.

Health Services Admin Support — Collaborate with medical staff to serve clients' health needs.

Finance Administrative Clerk — Provide administrative support, including coordinating training, travel, meetings and facilities management, as well as procurement, financial tasks and creating reports in SAP.

Recruiting Clerk — Assist the recruiting unit by helping members administer exams. This role may require travel within metro Vancouver for recruiting events such as college and community career fairs.

PRU Support Clerk — Create, maintain, review and input data into the database. You'll also proofread documents and schedule meetings.

Location: Ottawa, Ontario

Salary: $60,424 to $67,582

Deadline: June 4

Requirements: Secondary school diploma or employer-approved alternatives.

Description: In this role, you'll provide general administrative duties such as compiling information and preparing correspondence, documents or reports. You;ll also control office inventory and order supplies when necessary and will maintain and submit accounts for payment and coordinate meetings, conferences, information sessions or events.

Location: Whitehorse, Yukon Territory

Salary: $61,154 to $66,206 (plus additional isolated post allowances that range from $7,999 to $10,805)

Deadline: July 31

Requirements: Secondary school diploma or employer-approved alternatives, experience in administrative support services.

Description: This role will include regular contact with uniformed and armed police officers. This position requires critical thinking in an ever-changing work environment while you provide administrative support.

Location: Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Salary: $62,083 to $75,535

Deadline: December 19

Requirements: Secondary school diploma or employer-approved alternatives; bilingual imperative.

Description: You'll respond to police and emergency 911 calls, dispatching RCMP and other responders in their province. You'll also manage multiple screens/programs and communicate via radio/phone, often in high-stress "life or death" situations.

This role will require you to work in shifts and must be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.

Location: Various locations in Manitoba

Salary: $55,955 to $79,519

Deadline: December 31

Requirements: Experience in office administration duties. Willingness to relocate within 40 km of position location

Description: You'll manage records, transcribe audio recordings and proofread transcribed documents. You'll also provide administrative support in procurement and financial support services.