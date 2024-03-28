Potholes in Toronto are so bad they're revealing streetcar tracks buried for decades

Due to this winter's balmier temperatures, dearth of snow and minimal deep freezes, pothole season this spring might end up being less of a pain in people's butt's than usual — but it also seems to have started earlier, too.

The pits of wear and tear on our streets are the number two complaint fielded by City staff, but drivers along one street may have more of a right to grumble than others given the state of the asphalt at current.

A resident noticed a particularly brutal chunk of damage along Mount Pleasant Road this week, where what may have started as a bit of erosion has gotten substantial enough to reveal some of the city's decades-old history.

Posting a photo of the spot on Reddit, the person wrote that "potholes on Mount Pleasant are so deep, they're revealing old streetcar tracks" — indeed a phenomenon that happens in certain neighbourhoods every few years.

The post has garnered hundreds of reactions in just a matter of hours, with jokes that "nature is healing itself" and that perhaps Metrolinx is planning a return of one of the street's now-defunct transit lines.

Like a few people reminisced about in the comments section, Mount Pleasant did at one time have its own streetcar that ran from St. Clair Station across to Mount Pleasant Road and up to the Eglinton Loop.

The route was first branched from the existing St. Clair line in early 1975. Never assigned its own number like the lines we know today, it was killed in summer 1976 after just over one short year in service.

The street was also home to the 61 Nortown trolley bus, which operated from 1954 to 1985.

While residents usually love an excuse to bemoan things not getting done in Toronto, people taking part in the discussion about this pothole in particular were largely waxing nostalgic about the old routes, and wishing that the City would reinstate them.