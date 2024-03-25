People are making fun of this old-timey gun seized by Ontario police

A traffic stop that turned into a weapons seizure on a highway near Toronto has people trolling the perpetrator — not for their crime of carrying a loaded firearm (plus other charges), but because of the firearm in question.

Ontario Provincial Police shared a photo of the gun on X Monday afternoon, writing that members of the force had pulled over a car that was driving "erratically" on Highway 406 in St. Catharines.

Upon approaching and searching the vehicle, officers discovered a loaded pistol and quickly apprehended the 27-year-old driver for various weapons and driving charges.

But the tweet about the incident is garnering far more than the usual comments about firearms, crime, and the justice system in the province, with many dunking on the old-timey nature of the handgun, which looks more like a rusty antique than a functioning piece.

HEAR THEE HEAR THEE ass gun

"Was he driving a stage coach?" one person inquired, while another asked if the motorist "was named Tex or Dakota Slim."

"Sherlock Holmes will no doubt be happy to have his sidearm returned," yet another quipped, while still others wondered "where the hell did he find this museum piece?"

One resident surmised that the criminal must be "a Clint Eastwood fan based on that pistol," adding "I've seen water-guns that look more realistic than that thing."

There's vintage, and then there's that pistol.

Buddy was on his way to a historical reenactment.

A few retorts mentioned the Alamo and the Wild West, as well as the electrical tape that appeared to be holding the grip together.

"Pretty sure the gun would misfire and fall apart if fired," one person guessed.

"What does that thing shoot? Tetanus?" another joked.

Of course, weapons and escalating crime in the GTA is no laughing matter, and the offender, who was identified as being from Brampton, was held in custody on March 15 pending a bail hearing.

When you guys approached him in the OPP chuckwagon, did he demand that you stand and deliver?

This isn't the first time the butt of a gun picked up by cops in and around Toronto has become the butt of a joke more than anything else: two similar artefacts were taken off the city's streets in 2021, while another found in 2022 looked like something off the Titanic.