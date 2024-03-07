This Ontario train station just won a design award but people think it kind of sucks

A GO Transit station in Ontario is the proud recipient of an international architecture award, but people are firing back, claiming that the train station and its massive parking garage are unworthy of this honour.

Bloomington GO Station was the winner of an International 2023 Architecture MasterPrize Award, the 2021-built station recognized for its minimal ecological impact — despite hosting a massive three-level parking garage accommodating space for 1,000 cars.

#BloomingtonGO Station receives International 2023 Architecture MasterPrize Award! 🎉 Opened in 2021, this hub seamlessly integrates with a protected wetland, featuring designs for minimal ecological impact and preserving the surrounding natural heritage. — GO Expansion (@GOExpansion) March 6, 2024

"The design of the Bloomington GO Station mobility hub responds to its siting within a provincially protected wetland by integrating the station and bus loops in the interior of a bifurcated parking structure," reads the awards page.

The page goes on to claim that "This bold design allows for a minimal ecological footprint while maximizing access to the expanded regional rail and bus service," and calls the station "a sculptural, landmark building."

However, people were quick to call out a massive parking garage garnering recognition for its "minimal ecological impact."

A park and ride mega garage in the middle of farmland and wetlands has minimal ecological impact??? Compared to what a coal mine? https://t.co/YGh6TZvrGM — khalil heron (@HeronKhalil) March 6, 2024

"This parking garage seamlessly integrates with its surrounding highways," jokes one commenter on X.

Is the minimal ecological impact and preserving natural heritage in the room with us now?



*adds one bioswale to multi-story parking garage*

“seemlessy integrates with a protected wetland”😍😍 https://t.co/KhtHZjA3AE pic.twitter.com/2XLi2UTfKE — Rodney (@_ChanFace) March 7, 2024

A few people have taken to calling this behemoth "The Garage Mahal!"

A recent visitor to the station says, "When I took a train to this award-winning parking garage, it took me over an hour to walk to the nearest bus stop so I could return home."

Globe and Mail architecture critic Alex Bozikovic simply replied to GO' announcement with a cry-laughing emoji as commentary on the award.

"An award-winning parking garage," reads another response, adding, "Yup, every bit as underwhelming when I say it aloud."