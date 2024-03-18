Ontario tow truck driver caught going 100 km/h over speed limit in wrong direction

A tow truck driver in Ontario was recently busted after going almost 100 kilometres an hour over the speed limit on the wrong side of the road.

According to Peel Regional Police, the incident took place on Friday, March 15 at roughly 12:30 p.m. in the area of Teldo Street and the Queensway in Mississauga.

This tow operator was stopped for completely unacceptable driving behaviour.



Travelling at 137km/h in a posted 40 zone while also on the wrong side of the road.



Driver charged:



Racing a motor vehicle, stunt driving and careless driving.



Licence gone✅

Truck impounded✅ pic.twitter.com/8A2KqOX5Vt — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) March 16, 2024

In a post to X, the force revealed that the driver was caught travelling at 137 kilometres an hour in a 40-kilometre zone on the wrong side of the road.

Police called the tow operator's actions "completely unacceptable," and subsequently charged the 27-year-old with speeding, racing a motor vehicle, careless driving, driving the wrong way, failing to properly wear a seatbelt and failing to stop at a stop sign.

Excellent work !! I’ve seen these tow operators operate with little to no regard for public safety in there pursuit to get to an accident scene. Now I understand not all operators are like this and it maybe just a few who are giving the tow community a bad look. Great work again! — Aviationclipz (@aviationclipz) March 16, 2024

The driver's licence was suspended and his tow truck impounded, which people are applauding on X after the post racked up more than a whopping 260 comments in less than two days.