City
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
fire hamilton restaurant

Ontario restaurant 'Charred' unfortunately lives up to name after huge blaze

City
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A massive blaze in Hamilton has given the name of a local chicken restaurant, Charred Rotisserie, an unfortunate new meaning.

A fire was reported at the restaurant's 244 James Street North location on Thursday morning, with photos and videos posted to social media showing smoke billowing from the site of the restaurant.

The fire sent a large plume of smoke into the clear blue skies around the noon hour.

The blaze and the unfortunate new double meaning of the restaurant haven't fallen on deaf ears, and a few commenters are pointing out the irony at play.

The fire was reportedly brought under control by early afternoon Thursday, but not before spreading into apartments above the restaurant.

There have been no reports of injuries.

As of 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, Charred has not yet commented on the fire on its social media accounts or website.

Lead photo by

@no_in_red
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Someone in Toronto just made it a lot easier to apply to be a permanent resident in Canada

Bald eagle nest discovered in Toronto for the first time in recorded history

Ontario restaurant 'Charred' unfortunately lives up to name after huge blaze

This Ontario train station just won a design award but people think it kind of sucks

Toronto just broke another all-time weather record and the trend is concerning

Ontario government used secret code words to cover up scandal and people are mad

Toronto neighbourhood always smells like sewage and locals are blaming condos

Viewers left confused after free Toronto drone show cancelled suddenly