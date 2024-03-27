Confusion after Ontario reveals funding for new police helicopters in 2024 budget

The Ontario government officially unveiled its 2024 budget, titled Building a Better Ontario, on Tuesday, which — to some people's disappointment — included funding for the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to receive several new police helicopters.

According to the document, the provincial government will be investing $46 million over three years, including the purchase of four police helicopters to improve community safety in the GTA by supporting increased patrols and faster response times to major incidents and crimes.

Helicopters instead of health care. Sad day for Ontario — Ray moreau (@Raymoreau13) March 26, 2024

As expected, the decision to invest in the purchase of four new helicopters resulted in mixed emotions from Ontario residents, some of whom argued that the money could've been better spent by investing in healthcare, education, or housing.

However, the province says the investment will keep the region's highways and roads clear of impaired driving, violent carjackings, and street racing, as well as assist with arresting high-risk suspects, and rescue efforts with marine units.

Young people in Ontario can't find affordable housing.



But don't worry, 4 new OPP helicopters are on the way!#Onpoli — Cory Judson (@CoryJudson) March 27, 2024

While the helicopters will technically be operated by the OPP, the government says the aircraft will be available to assist local police services across the GTA.

This is a good thing. Lots of car thieves, violent criminals & thugs to track down in Ontario. — Stacey (@StaceyMonette27) March 26, 2024

"We are investing heavily in auto theft, providing first responders with the tools that they need, including the four helicopters that we've announced in this budget," Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said.

Helicopters are desperately needed in Peel Region and other jurisdictions that are so spread out. They are required for tracking street racers, car jackers, bank robberies, missing persons and suspected impaired drivers. I reported a SID early last week, took 👮‍♀️2hrs to stop them — Paul Sousa (@pjajs) March 26, 2024

Officials also announced that the budget will be hitting back against the province's growing auto theft crisis with $49 million over three years to help support increased crime-fighting measures to prevent carjackings.