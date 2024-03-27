City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Confusion after Ontario reveals funding for new police helicopters in 2024 budget

The Ontario government officially unveiled its 2024 budget, titled Building a Better Ontario, on Tuesday, which — to some people's disappointment — included funding for the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to receive several new police helicopters. 

According to the document, the provincial government will be investing $46 million over three years, including the purchase of four police helicopters to improve community safety in the GTA by supporting increased patrols and faster response times to major incidents and crimes. 

As expected, the decision to invest in the purchase of four new helicopters resulted in mixed emotions from Ontario residents, some of whom argued that the money could've been better spent by investing in healthcare, education, or housing. 

However, the province says the investment will keep the region's highways and roads clear of impaired driving, violent carjackings, and street racing, as well as assist with arresting high-risk suspects, and rescue efforts with marine units. 

While the helicopters will technically be operated by the OPP, the government says the aircraft will be available to assist local police services across the GTA. 

"We are investing heavily in auto theft, providing first responders with the tools that they need, including the four helicopters that we've announced in this budget," Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said. 

Officials also announced that the budget will be hitting back against the province's growing auto theft crisis with $49 million over three years to help support increased crime-fighting measures to prevent carjackings. 

Ontario Provincial Police
