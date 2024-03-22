City
Simran Singh, Daily Hive
Posted 5 hours ago
Kate Middleton shares cancer diagnosis in new video

Kate Middleton has shared that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a video announcement shared this morning, the Princess of Wales revealed that initially when she underwent abdominal surgery in January, it was believed that her condition was non-cancerous.

"The surgery was successful; however, tests after the operation found cancer had present," she said.

Her medical team advised that she undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and she shared she is now in the early stages of that treatment.

