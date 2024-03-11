City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
401 accident

Highway 401 driver narrowly escapes death after wheel smashes into their windshield

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A driver and two passengers who were travelling in a sedan along Highway 401 in Toronto are lucky to be alive today after a wheel flew off a nearby car and smashed through their front windshield.

News of the harrowing incident was shared to X by the Ontario Provincial Police on Monday afternoon, and though the photos of the damage are absolutely terrifying, officers wrote that the occupants somehow walked away with only minor injuries.

According to the tweet, the grey Mazda pictured had been travelling westbound on the thoroughfare and was near the Victoria Park exit in Scarborough when it was randomly struck by the loose tire.

The driver of the passenger vehicle from which the tire came, who was actually on the complete opposite side of the highway heading eastbound, was charged with "detached part."

As many online marvelled at the substantial damage caused by the accident and wondered how horrifying it would have been to experience, others reminded motorists to always check their lug nuts after a tire changeover — something many are doing now that there is little hope for more snow this season.

Lead photo by

@OPP_HSD/X
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Highway 401 driver narrowly escapes death after wheel smashes into their windshield

ServiceOntario scammer posted about all his alleged crimes on Facebook

Canadians already sick of Daylight Saving Time just one day after changing clocks

Brazen ATM robbery caught on video in Burlington

Weird optical phenomenon spotted in skies above Toronto has people confused

Canada is raising the federal minimum wage next month

Metrolinx set to announce largest GO Transit service expansion in over a decade

Controversial Ontario monument to WWII Nazi division removed