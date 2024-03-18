You may be eligible for more government benefits in Canada than you know

The federal government offers Canadians a variety of benefits under different programs.

You might be taking advantage of the Canada Child Benefit, using the Employment Insurance program or registering to receive benefits created for Canadians with disabilities.

But there are many more assistance programs you might not know about that you could be eligible for. Discovering these programs and determining eligibility is relatively easy and can be done in one go.

Canada's government has a unique form for finding tax benefits that you're eligible for — both federal and provincial. Visit the Benefits Finder page and have your information ready.

You must honestly submit your province, age and whether you were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

If your household income is considered low, you can check that off. If you don't know whether you meet the threshold, click the "not sure" option.

Next, in the list provided, tick off all the health situations that apply to you. These include mental or physical disability, severe or chronic illness, mental illness, addiction, dental problems, prescription drugs and lenses or other medical supplies and assistance.

You can submit this as is or provide more information about yourself for more tailored search results.

Add your marital status, housing situation, any housing-related plans you're interested in and may be eligible for, and more.

The Benefits Finder does not require or collect any personal information, so you won't have to worry about a violation of privacy.

Here's what that section looks like:

Depending on where you're based, your options will also vary according to your provincial benefit programs.

All you have to do is choose one of the programs you are eligible for, read the information on its page and apply.

There's something for everyone in need — from people seeking preventive testing for disease to workers, aspiring business owners, parents, kids, seniors, immigrants, refugees and more.