City
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
311 toronto

It just got easier to file a complaint about city issues in Toronto

Some big changes are coming to the non-emergency line that Toronto residents can call for concerns ranging from potholes to opossums, which will make launching inquiries (and complaints) with the city far easier.

The customer experience tool, which has long been a system divided into multiple divisions depending on the issue, is set to become more efficient and user-friendly this year, with all calls coming into one centre with one process.

Until now, queries were dealt with separately through dozens of different City divisions, which can make achieving resolution difficult and complicated.

The more streamlined system, under the umbrella of a revamped Customer Experience Division, is already being rolled out in a pilot phase as of February. It will be gradually implemented for all calls over the course of 2024.

"The new division is committed to leading a corporate-wide, structured approach to drive consistent customer experience standards, policies, processes, and platforms," an annual report from the Customer Experience Division reads.

"Outcomes will result in public access to inclusive, accessible, integrated services through channels of choice."

The new objectives are to improve access to City services, provide a "consistent" customer experience, optimize services and deliver in a cost-effective manner, and "build trust and confidence in City services."

311 Toronto receives upwards of one million calls a year, which translates to more than 400,000 service requests.

