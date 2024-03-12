Drivers in Toronto are complaining about brutal traffic along major intersection

While a handful of intersections throughout Toronto have gained a notorious reputation for their constant congestion and standstill traffic, vehicles in one area were recently called out for regularly "disobeying traffic rules" and causing round-the-clock jams.

In a since-removed post on Reddit, one Toronto driver questioned why two semi-trucks seem to always be parked at the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bay Street intersection.

"These two semis are parked at Lake Shore and Bay every morning in a no stopping zone. How is this allowed?" the driver asked, garnering lots of reactions and comments.

"On some days my commute is doubled if these semis are parked here. It prevents the vehicles who want to run right onto Bay from being in the turning lane, so they have to turn from the middle lane. Pedestrians are obviously priority number one, but with this being a time of day for heavy foot traffic there isn't much time for vehicles to turn right here at the best of times," the driver continued.

"Reminds me of when a game or concert ends at the arena and parked Ubers are taking up that whole lane of Lake Shore (as well as Bay Street)," one person commented under the thread.

Others encouraged the driver to report the incidents by calling 311, despite some insisting that there already is a consistently strong police presence in the area.

"This issue has Lake Shore backed up for blocks, and as soon as you pass Bay it's clear roads. I've seen plenty of cops both on foot and in vehicles be at this area in the morning and there is never a ticket issued," another person wrote.

Some Reddit users offered explanations for why the semi trucks might be constantly occupying the right lane.

"I just noticed where this is located, that is essentially a queue to enter the underground delivery area at Scotia/Longo's store for the big transport trucks. They can't travel on every road in the city and if they miss that entrance it's a 30+ min detour to get back around...So reality is that those drivers need a place to queue otherwise [the] system would be a mess for delivery services," one comment reads.

"The entrance is off Lake Shore 10 meters west of Bay. Typically, it's hauling the stage for whatever concert will be at the venue over the next 2-3 days. The arena compensates the transport companies for any parking or traffic violations while standing," another person added.

In the past, the bumper-to-bumper traffic along Lake Shore Boulevard has led some Toronto athletes and sports executives to completely ditch their vehicles and walk down to Scotiabank Arena ahead of their games.

Toronto's Lake Shore Blvd is such a mess Masai Ujiri had to walk to a Raptors game https://t.co/qC42UC1F78 #Toronto — blogTO (@blogTO) April 14, 2023

Last April, Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri was seen walking down the street shortly before a basketball game. Just a few weeks later, Maple Leafs defenceman Mark Giordano was seen walking over to the arena as a result of the brutal gridlock.