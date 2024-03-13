One of downtown Toronto's last surviving gas stations replaced by condo studio

Over the past few years, gas stations through Toronto's downtown core have been dropping like flies, as the coveted spaces near major intersections continuously get scooped up by condo developers.

One of downtown Toronto's last remaining gas stations, an Esso and Circle K at 241 Church St., shuttered its doors in July 2022 to make way for a 53-storey development designed by Turner Fleischer Architects.

It feels incredibly Toronto to have a gas station turned into a condo presentation studio pic.twitter.com/bm05yMbekP — mac the squirrel(treats hog) (@macsquirelera) March 10, 2024

Located on the northeast corner of Church and Dundas, the land was purchased by Graywood Developments for $73 million in October 2020. Although the gas station's former structure remains, its signage has been stripped and replaced with a condominium presentation studio, which some are calling an "incredibly Toronto" thing to happen.

The loss of the gas station, which was situated just a quick drive east of Yonge-Dundas Square, forced motorists in the area to search for other locations to fuel up, although options were and continue to be limited.

Just recently, another of downtown's last gas stations, another Esso and Circle K at 952 King St. W., was shuttered to make way for a mixed-use 16-storey tower with ground-floor retail and 213 purpose-built rental units.

One of downtown Toronto's last gas stations is about to permanently close https://t.co/DimPO3L8cL — blogTO (@blogTO) February 16, 2024

At the time of publication, fewer than 10 gas stations are remaining from Dufferin Street east to the DVP, and Bloor Street south to the waterfront.