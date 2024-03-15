Doug Ford denies rumours that he's privatizing another thing in Ontario

On Tuesday, LCBO employees represented by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) rallied in 11 cities across the province, including in Toronto, Hamilton, Pickering, Mississauga and Ottawa to demand a stop to the "sell-off" of the Crown corporation by the provincial government.

However, Premier Doug Ford has fiercely denied any claims of the booze retailer's privatization and even flat-out accused OPSEU's leader of "lying" about the matter.

"We will never, ever sell the LCBO. It's unfortunate their leader is actually misleading — let me be more blunt: lying — about us closing the LCBO. We will never, ever close the LCBO," Ford told reporters on Wednesday.

"Matter of fact, they're going to be the exclusive wholesaler for when we do the Beer Store."

In late 2023, the Ford government announced that approximately 8,500 new stores, including convenience and big box stores, would be allowed to sell beer, wine, coolers, seltzers, ciders and other ready-to-drink beverages by 2026, with the LCBO maintaining exclusive rights to distribute spirits like vodka, whisky and gin.

However, the OPSEU continues to highlight the impacts these changes may have on LCBO workers.

"LCBO members know exactly how the Ford government is selling off the work of the LCBO to private warehouses, off-site companies, and shifting alcohol sales from the LCBO to private retailers. That's why 7,000 LCBO workers signed the petition that we delivered to Doug Ford," OPSEU President JP Hornick said in a statement.

"It's pretty clear that Doug Ford can't be trusted to tell the truth about LCBO privatization. This is the same government that was trying to sell off the Greenbelt to make their developer buddies even richer. And now they're trying to help big box grocery store CEOs get even richer from alcohol sales instead of protecting public services and good jobs in our communities," they continued.

Colleen MacLeod, Team Chair of the Liquor Board Employees Division Bargaining, added "the LCBO wants to remove the parts of our contract that stop them from closing LCBO stores, laying off permanent employees, and contracting out our work."

"They also want to remove all caps on the number of grocery stores that sell alcohol. Doug Ford has a lot of nerve saying our jobs are 'secure' when his government tells the LCBO to bring that to the bargaining table."