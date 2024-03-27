Canadians react to Trudeau's letter addressing the upcoming carbon tax increase

Canada's controversial carbon tax is set to increase by 23 per cent on April 1, and it's certainly a hot-button political issue.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has clarified where he stands on the issue, demanding that liberals end the tax.

"Trudeau's Liberal math is all screwed up," he stated in a March 20 post on X. "His carbon tax is not worth the cost."

Poilievre, who calls it the "April Fools' tax hike," said it will "make groceries, gas and heating even more expensive for families across our country."

However, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants to set the record straight.

On March 26, Trudeau posted a letter on X addressing the carbon pricing system, stating that the rebates Canadians can receive are about to go up.

The Canada Carbon Rebate puts hundreds of dollars back in Canadians’ pockets every quarter. Oddly, some Premiers are against that – and they want to scrap your rebates.



Here’s what I had to say about that: pic.twitter.com/kJcLGDetIq — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 27, 2024

"The Parliamentary Budget Officer again confirmed that by returning the proceeds through the Canada Carbon Rebate, eight out of 10 families get more money back than they pay — with low- and middle-income households benefitting the most," he stated.

He added that "putting a price on pollution is the foundation of any serious plan to fight climate change. It is the most efficient way to reduce emissions across the economy — from industry to transportation to buildings and businesses."

According to Trudeau, the accusation that the carbon tax increase will make life more expensive for struggling Canadians is "demonstrably false."

"According to the Bank of Canada, the carbon price is only responsible for about 0.1 percentage points of annual inflation," he stated.

We don’t want rebates we want to keep our money to begin with. The squeezing of taxpayers for more and more and more has done irreparable damage not only to the economy but to their souls. You have created a country of apathy and animosity because people have zero of their time… — Kryssi 🇨🇦 (@chase_the_high) March 27, 2024

Canadians firmly against the carbon tax were quick to respond, with one accusing Trudeau of draining "prosperity from hardworking, successful Canadians."

However, others support the Liberals' plan, with one applauding Trudeau for his "polite, factual response."

(imo) Those who are against it either:



1. Make a lot of money which they spend on air travel, vehicles, and large homes—therefore paying more for their increased pollution



2. Are politicians seeking any anti-Trudeau sentiment they can find



3. Are misinformed about the policy — Lucas Campbell (@luccampbell) March 27, 2024

Where do you stand on this issue? Let us know in the comments.