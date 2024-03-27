City
Irish Mae Silvestre
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
canada carbon tax

Canadians react to Trudeau's letter addressing the upcoming carbon tax increase

City
Irish Mae Silvestre
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Canada's controversial carbon tax is set to increase by 23 per cent on April 1, and it's certainly a hot-button political issue.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has clarified where he stands on the issue, demanding that liberals end the tax.

"Trudeau's Liberal math is all screwed up," he stated in a March 20 post on X. "His carbon tax is not worth the cost."

Poilievre, who calls it the "April Fools' tax hike," said it will "make groceries, gas and heating even more expensive for families across our country."

However, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants to set the record straight.

On March 26, Trudeau posted a letter on X addressing the carbon pricing system, stating that the rebates Canadians can receive are about to go up.

"The Parliamentary Budget Officer again confirmed that by returning the proceeds through the Canada Carbon Rebate, eight out of 10 families get more money back than they pay — with low- and middle-income households benefitting the most," he stated.

He added that "putting a price on pollution is the foundation of any serious plan to fight climate change. It is the most efficient way to reduce emissions across the economy — from industry to transportation to buildings and businesses."

According to Trudeau, the accusation that the carbon tax increase will make life more expensive for struggling Canadians is "demonstrably false."

"According to the Bank of Canada, the carbon price is only responsible for about 0.1 percentage points of annual inflation," he stated.

Canadians firmly against the carbon tax were quick to respond, with one accusing Trudeau of draining "prosperity from hardworking, successful Canadians."

However, others support the Liberals' plan, with one applauding Trudeau for his "polite, factual response."

Where do you stand on this issue? Let us know in the comments.

Lead photo by

paparazzza/Shutterstock
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Early arrival of spring in Ontario this year has screwed so many things up

Confusion after Ontario reveals funding for new police helicopters in 2024 budget

Three busy TTC bus terminals will be a mess for the next six plus months

Canadians react to Trudeau's letter addressing the upcoming carbon tax increase

Here's what Canadians will pay more for starting in April

Canada's population is already at 41 million just months after hitting 40 million

Monthly cost to own a car in Toronto takes shocking 52% leap to over $1,600

Here are Toronto's least-used parking lots that are most likely to become housing