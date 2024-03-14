Canadians could cash in on class-action lawsuit against Cottonelle Flushable Wipes

Some Canadians who have used Cottonelle Flushable Wipes might be able to cash in on a new class-action lawsuit.

Carried out by law firm Slater Vecchio, the Canada-wide class action was certified by a BC court last week.

The lawsuit is against the Kimberly-Clark Corporation and Kimberly-Clark Canada Inc., which announced a recall of its Cottonelle Flushable Wipes, Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes, and Cottonelle FreshFeel Flushable Wet Wipes for Adults over bacterial contamination.

In the 2020 recall, Kimberly-Clark advised that some of the recalled products "could show the presence" of the bacteria Pluralibacter gergoviae, which can cause infections, particularly in people with weakened immune systems.

This class action was born out of an August 28, 2023, ruling where plaintiff Linda Bowman alleged she developed inflamed pubic hair follicles after using Cottonelle wipes regularly.

Bowman claimed that her previous back and body pain also worsened and that she developed inflamed skin follicles in other areas where she used the wipes "including her mouth, nose, arms, breasts and buttocks."

Now, Slater Vecchio wants to hear from any Canadians who may have suffered similar injuries from possibly contaminated wipes.

Who is eligible for this class-action lawsuit against Cottonelle Flushable Wipes?

According to the law firm, any Canadian who bought the Kimberly-Clark brand of wipes after February 7, 2020, may be eligible.

"If you think you may have sustained injuries from using these wipes, save the packaging and your receipt," reads the class action site.

You can be a part of the class action by filling out the form here, so that Slater Vecchio can update you on its progress.

For now, there is no confirmation on a settlement and how much Canadians could get.

However, the judge's ruling in the 2023 case states that those with personal injury claims may not have been addressed, especially since Kimberly-Clark "was not motivated to put together a structured and comprehensive compensation program for personal injury claims."

So, make sure to fill out the form online if you've suffered an injury from the wipes so you stay in the loop.

Check the table above for the affected products.