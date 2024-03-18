City
Irish Mae Silvestre with files from Isabelle Docto, Daily Hive
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Canada's population is set to hit yet another enormous milestone next month

In June last year, Canada made headlines after its population hit the 40 million mark. Less than a year later, it's poised to hit another milestone.

Statistics Canada's population clock tracks the "real-time changes to the size of the Canadian population and the provinces and territories." The tracker measures the changes by taking into account the rate of births, deaths, immigrants, emigrants, non-permanent residents and inter-provincial migrants.

As of March 18, the country's population is at 40,961,644, with a population change of 1,110 since midnight. Based on the rate of these changes, Canada should reach the 41 million count sometime in April.

You can watch these changes in real time here.

Ontario remains the most populated province, with 15,969,695 people; followed by Quebec, with a population of 9,027,430; and B.C., with 5,635,231. Nunavut is currently the smallest, with a population of just 40,975.

In a video, the director of the demography division at Statistics Canada explained that "Statistics Canada's population estimates are used in the context of many governmental programs."

According to a December 2023 report, Canada's record-high population growth continues due to permanent and temporary immigration.

The first nine months of 2023 saw record-breaking growth, with the country adding 1,030,378 people. In the third quarter alone, 96 per cent of the population growth was due to international migration, and only 4 per cent could be attributed to the natural increase, which is the difference between births and deaths.

"Canada's population was estimated at 40,528,396 on October 1, 2023, an increase of 430,635 people (+1.1 per cent) from July 1," states the report.

"This was the highest population growth rate in any quarter since the second quarter of 1957 (+1.2 per cent) when Canada"s population grew by 198,000 people."

Lead photo by

James Heatlie/Shutterstock
